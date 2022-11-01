BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.75.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of BXC opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $100.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
