Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

