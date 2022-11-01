BMO Capital Markets Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.39.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $1,566,275. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

