BNB (BNB) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, BNB has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $52.13 billion and $1.25 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $325.83 or 0.01587722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,978,028 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,978,275.23305508 in circulation. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

