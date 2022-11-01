Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bogota Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

