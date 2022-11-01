Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Boise Cascade by 138.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

