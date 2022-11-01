Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,502.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,498.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,869.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,813.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,950.15. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
