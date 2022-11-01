Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $25.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,895.22. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,813.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,950.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

