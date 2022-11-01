Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Boot Barn worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,516.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

