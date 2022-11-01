Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.