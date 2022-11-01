Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. 12,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,568. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

