BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at UBS Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.09% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.33.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

