Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several research firms have issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 121,979 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.