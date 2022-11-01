Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

