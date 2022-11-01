Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Trading Down 2.1%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.79. 2,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Bright Scholar Education Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.