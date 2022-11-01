Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Trading Down 2.1%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.79. 2,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
