BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $990.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
