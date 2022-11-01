Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY23 guidance at $2.45-2.85 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.