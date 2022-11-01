Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

EAT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 989,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,357. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 47.2% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

