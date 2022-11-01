Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

BMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

