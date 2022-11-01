Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. 616,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,469. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

