Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 7.3% in October

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 15,310,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. 863,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

