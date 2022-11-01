Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $37.56

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Activity at Ally Financial
In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial
Ally Financial Price Performance
Ally Financial stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.