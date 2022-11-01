Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $37.56

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

