Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$15.97

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.78.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$349.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.60 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

