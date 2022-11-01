Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$15.97

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Cineplex Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.78.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Articles
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.