Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $19.97

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

