Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $10.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE GPS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.65.

GAP last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. GAP's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

