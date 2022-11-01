Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $289.95

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

