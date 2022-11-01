Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion.
Nutrien Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
