Burford Capital Limited (BUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

LON BUR opened at GBX 709 ($8.57) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 943.38 ($11.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

