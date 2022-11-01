Burford Capital Limited (BUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BUR opened at GBX 709 ($8.57) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 943.38 ($11.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01.
