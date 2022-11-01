Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,643 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,315. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

