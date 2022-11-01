Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,340 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

