BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.10

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 9915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

