C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,565. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 187,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.