C2X (CTX) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

C2X (CTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. C2X has a total market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $12,125.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

