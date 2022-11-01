Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $64 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CABO stock opened at $859.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $956.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One has a 52-week low of $730.44 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Cowen raised their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

