Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,404. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

