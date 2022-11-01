Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in American Express by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $672,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

