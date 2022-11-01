Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.68. 147,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

