Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $864,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,386. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

