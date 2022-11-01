Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.24. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,859. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

