CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Increased to €3.70 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAIXY. Societe Generale raised their target price on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 116,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,825. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

