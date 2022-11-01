California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

CWT opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.