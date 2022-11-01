Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.01 million.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet raised Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,035 over the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

