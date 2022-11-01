Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 13,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.