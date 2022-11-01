Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,902 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

