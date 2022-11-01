Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 267,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

