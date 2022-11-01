Cambiar Investors LLC Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,965. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

