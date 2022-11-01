Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,953. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

