Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.15% of BOK Financial worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,496.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $734,406.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock worth $1,934,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.26. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

