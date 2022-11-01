Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 116,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

