Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,652 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 216,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

